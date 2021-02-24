



Coach Fatai Osho has said Enyimba have a good chance of becoming only the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

The two-time African champions have been drawn in a tough-looking Group A of the Confederation Cup alongside Orlando Pirates of South Africa, Algeria’s ES Setif and Al Ahli Benghazi from Libya.

At the weekend, Enyimba pipped fellow Nigerian club Rivers United 5-4 on penalties after aggregate scores stood at 1-1.

‘The People’s Elephant’ open their campaign in the group phase at home on March 10 against Ahli Benghazi.

“It’s a tough group, I believe none of the teams are comfortable with this pairing,” admitted Osho, who calls his own brand of football as “Sugar Football”.





“All four teams are very experienced playing on the continent.

“We respect our opponents, but we remain positive and our immediate target is our first game against Benghazi at home.

“Victory in our opening game will certainly put us in a good position, but it will be one match at a time.

“We have a good chance of winning this trophy.”

This will be their fourth appearance in this competition with their best performance being three years ago when they crashed out in the semifinal.

Dolphins (now part of Rivers United) were beaten finalists in 2005, while Sunshine Stars have also got as far as the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup since it was founded in 2004.