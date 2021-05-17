Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho insists his side still have a chance of eliminating Egytian club Al Masry from the CAF Champions League despite their heavy defeat on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant lost 4-1 in the quarter-final first leg clash in Cairo.

The two-time African champions will need to score three unreplied goals in the reverse fixture to progress into the last four.

Despite the enormity of the task, Osho is adamant his side can still scale through.





“We have to let them (the players) know that it’s not over yet. We have to play and score and not concede; if we can do that we have a hope. A situation where we can score one or two goals, that brings hope and we have to work on their pysche.

“We had our game plan and going into the game they stuck to it. We saw a lot of promises in the first half… The second half we lost it when we started noticing a lot of tiredness. They started playing out of shape and exposed exposed themselves a lot”

The second leg will take place on Sunday at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.