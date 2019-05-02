<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba have been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-17 home clash against oriental rivals Enugu Rangers with the return to training of the trio of Joseph Osadiaye, Andrew Abalogu and Nasiru Sani from injury-induced setback.

The trio missed the Peoples Elephants’ matchday-16 away clash at champions Lobi Stars which ended in a 0-0 draw due to injuries.

They are now available for selection again after participating in training this week.

The two sides who have won the NPFL title seven times each head into the game in buoyant mood after winning their state Federation Cup titles last weekend.

Enyimba are also unbeaten in their last 11 league games.

Rangers top the NPFL Group A table with 31 points from 15 matches with Enyimba who have played a game more in second position with 25 points.

The Flying Antelopes have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the log when they face Rivers United in the rescheduled fixture at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt today (Thursday )