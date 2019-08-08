<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Professional Football League champions, Enyimba, have announced the arrival of three Ghanaian players, Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Appiah and Abass Mohammed at the club.

The People’s Elephant announced the arrival of the trio via the Social Media on Thursday.

“We are excited to announce the arrival of three @Ghanafaofficial players – Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Ampiah and Abass Mohammed,” reads a tweet on Enyimba’s official Twitter handle.

Darkwah, a former captain of the home -based Black Stars side joined from Asante Kotoko. He can operate as a left-back or on the left side of midfield.

Ampiah, also a left-back, comes with NPFL experience having spent the past season at Delta Force. He has represented Ghana at youth and senior levels.

The third player, Mohammed who is a striker arrived the Aba giants following successful spells with Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko in Ghana’s top division.

Enyimba had earlier confirmed the arrival of Cyril Olisema from Akwa United, Victor Mbaoma from relegated Remo Stars, goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode from Lobi Stars, as well as Emmanuel James from Plateau United.

The club will begin their quest for a third CAF Champions League title with an away game against Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso this weekend.