Enyimba produced a complete performance against Visiting Akwa United in one of the matchday three of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Fresh from their mid week win over Nasarawa United, Coach Usman Abdallah’s side wowed their fans at the Enyimba International stadium in Aba with a free flow attacking football and beat their visitors 3-1.

The Promise Keepers had the first opportunity in the 11th when Udoh’s curled effort from a free kick forced Theophilus Afelokhai to make a save.

Enyimba’s effort did not take time to produce result as Austin Oladapo’s shot at goal was handled in the box and he went ahead to score the resultant spot kick.

17 minutes later, Stanley Dimgba extended the lead with an assist from Cyril Olisema. This boosted the confidence in the team and in some way disorganized the Promise Keepers.

The third goal came in the 33rd minute when Akwa United went in search of a goal and left their back open. Dimgba beat Dennis Nya who was the last man and passed the ball to a better positioned Obi who slotted in the third for the Aba landlords.

However before the end of first half Mfon Udoh in the 39th minute pulled one back when he chipped the ball beyond Afelokhai.

Five minutes into the second half, Obuh switched Michael Ohanu for Christian Ekong to give his team more attacking option, but all effort by the Promise Keepers to rescue the game was voided by the technically organized Enyimba side.