Enyimba of Aba head coach Fatai Osho says his side must be ready for the visit of rival Abia Warriors as they continue with their title defense.

The Sunday’s oriental Abia Derby against Abia Warriors at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba is Enyimba’s first home game after back to back away wins against San Pedro and MFM.

Osho believes that the People’s Elephant will have to work extra hard to beat neighbors Abia Warriors.

‘We are looking forward to that match with all seriousness. They are a very good team, we respect them a lot not forgetting that they are very good on the road so we are preparing for Sunday.’ Osho said ahead of the game.





The former Remo Stars coach added that his side must find a way to take the maximum points against their visitors who are on a good run of form.

‘It will be a complete waste if we fail to get the maximum points tomorrow but we must work hard for the points. Gone are those days when you just assume that because you are playing at home, you will automatically win.

The NPFL has evolved and teams are now bolder away from home.’ he said.