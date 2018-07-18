Aduana Stars of Ghana and Enyimba of Nigeria became CAF Confederation Cup group leaders Wednesday after match day 3 home victories.

Stars scored two early goals en route to a 2-1 Group A win over previously unbeaten V Club from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Dormaa.

An early goal also proved crucial for Enyimba as they inflicted a first Group C defeat on Williamsville of the Ivory Coast by winning 1-0 in Port Harcourt.

Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed scored for Aduana before Glody Muzinga halved the deficit midway through the opening half in the second-tier African club competition.

Aduana and V Club have four points each with the Ghanaians, who began the day at the bottom of the standings, first thanks to the head-to-head rule.

ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca of Morocco meet later Wednesday in Abidjan and a win for either club would lift them above Aduana.

Ibrahim Mustapha was the Enyimba match-winner, surging down the middle and holding off an Ivorian defender before pushing the ball wide of goalkeeper Boris Mandjui.

A scrappy match on a cut-up pitch produced few scoring opportunities with Williamsville coming closest to levelling when a looping Kouadio N’da shot was saved by Abdul Dauda.

Enyimba, desperate for maximum points after a 3-0 matchday 2 thrashing at CARA of Congo Brazzaville, used their physicality to good effect.

The Nigerians have six points and Williamsville four from three matches while CARA have three and Djoliba of Mali one ahead of a late kick-off in Bamako.