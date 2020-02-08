<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers International of Enugu has suffered another injury blow ahead of their Nigeria professional football league clash with Akwa United on Sunday.

Rangers previously announced on Friday that the trio of Chiamaka Madu, Uwadiegwu Egwu and Ifeanyi George are not fit for the game against the promise keepers at the nest of Champions on Sunday in Uyo, but the injury list has now increased.





The club revealed on its official twitter handle that Nana Bonsu and Semiu Liadi have joined the list of injured players that will miss the game against Akwa United in Uyo on Sunday.

It’s a difficult time Rangers coach Salisu Yusuf who’s hoping to build on their recent impressive results, as they look to start their battle away from the relegation zone.