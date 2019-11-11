<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Enugu Rangers forward and former NPFL top scorer, Chisom Egbuchulam, has bagged Suwon FC player of the year award.

Egbuchulam switched to South Korean outfit Suwon FC in January after a brilliant season with Falkenbergs FF, where he netted 14 goals in 21 games, to win the Swedish Second Division top scorer.

Former NPFL Top Scorer Wins Player Of The Year Award In South Korea – https://t.co/0leTWuYZaL pic.twitter.com/AO4DDvLmhx — Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM (@Brilafm889) November 10, 2019

However, he scored 18 league goals for Kim Dae-eui’s men to sit second in the division’s goalscoring charts in the just-concluded campaign.

The former NPFL tops corer unveiled the award on his social media handle over the weekend applauding everyone for their support.

“Thank you Jesus.

“To my coaches, teammates, management, team physiotherapists, doctor and the lovely fans of Suwon FC. Thank You,” Egbuchulam wrote on Facebook.

Interestingly, Egbuchulam emerged NPFL topscorer with Enugu Rangers before moving to Europe in 2017, netting 16 goals and 11 assists in a title-winning campaign.