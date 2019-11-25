<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria professional football league side Rangers international of Enugu has appointed Sylvanus Okpala has their new technical adviser with the immediate effect.

Rangers parted ways with their entire technical crew led by Benedict Ugwu after shocking home loss to Akwa Starlets in the match day five of the 2019/2020 NPFL.

The 2-0 embarrassing defeat to newly promoted side at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Sunday compounded the woes of Ugwu and his technical crew members.

The loss is Rangers’ second home defeat in quick successions and three in total from last three league games.

They lost 2-1 to Rivers United in Port Harcourt, before back to back home losses to MFM (1-0) and Akwa Starlets ( 2-0 ).

The management of the Club has now decided to fire the embattled Ugwu and replaced him with Sylvanus Okpala.

Rangers has recorded just a win in their first five games in the NPFL this season.