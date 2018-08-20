Enugu Rangers defensive midfielder Christian Madu has signed a four-year contract with Portuguese club CD Nacional.

The former Giwa FC star won the NPFL with Rangers in 2016 under the tutelage of coach imama Amapakabo.

The reliable midfielder himself confirmed the deal on social media: ”Finally finally I am now a professional footballer in Portugal. I give God the glory.”

He has thus joined another Nigeria star, Ibrahim Ahassan ‘Muazzam’, who only recently transferred to the club who are based in Madeira and only regained promotion back to the top league in Portugal after several years in the lower division.

They have thus far lost their opening two matches in the new season.