Rangers Football Club of Enugu player, Ifeanyi George, is reportedly dead.

Sources said he died in a ghastly motor accident on Sunday.

The club’s Media/Communication Officer, Norbert Okolie, however told newsmen that the management were on their way to the scene of the accident.

The Image maker added that an official statement would be issued as soon as the incident is confirmed.

It can be recalled that Rangers International FC management on Friday approved a 10-day break for the players following the four weeks suspension of all football activities by the Nigeria Football Federation.





The GM/CEO of the Flying Antelopes, Prince Davidson Owumi, while announcing the break, urged the players to be conscious of the health situations around them during the break.

Owumi said: “This break is necessitated by the suspension order by the NFF on all football activities in the country and management in its wisdom wants its players to be with their various families in this challenging health period.

“It is our belief that the players would maintain a high level of discipline and return after the break stronger to challenge for a top finish in the season.”