Different coaches same outcome is how best to describe Rangers International FC’s start to their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup after they lost 3-1 at home to Pyramids FC.

Rangers had fired their Coach Benedict Ugwu – following the club’s poor start to the season – and welcomed Salisu Yusuf, who was offered as Technical assistant by the NFF.

However, it didn’t change their fortunes and defeat in the opening game of the campaign sees them drop to bottom of the table.

The 1977 Winners started off on the front foot and scored early, through Ibrahim Olawoyin (28′).

But they were reduced to 10 men just before the break after Tope Olulesi got a second booking and was sent off (40+3′).

After the restart, the visitors made the numerical advantage count; scoring three goals in 33 minutes.

Mohamed Farouk (54′) and Islam Issa (87′) both scored from the spot and either side of Amor Layouni’s (83′) strike.