Enugu Rangers have shared a positive injury update on their team ahead of their midweek Nigeria Professional Football League tie against Rivers United in Port Harcourt and the weekend clash with Enyimba.

The Flying Antelopes had about 16 outfield players down with injuries after the semi-final of their Enugu FA Cup tie last weekend but the media department of the team has confirmed about 10 players have resumed training.

Rangers are at the summit of Group A table with 31 points from 16 games but recent congested fixtures have exposed some of their regular players to injuries in the final part of the season.

The media confirmed that besides Bobby Clement, Akpos Adubi, Tope Olusesi, Kelvin Itoya, Uwa Uwadiegwu, and a few others, the remaining players are fit and raring to go as they face Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

“We have played too many matches in recent weeks and these matches have adversely affected our players who are down with injuries,” Rangers media disclosed.

“We played almost every day last week and it was hectic on the players. We are happy to state that we do not have the alarming injury updates we had last weekend when we had over 16 players injured. We now have about six players that are still out and they won’t be part of the games we have on Thursday and Sunday against Rivers United and Enyimba.

“We are confident that we have the players that will be as competitive as possible in those two games. We are not relenting despite being at the top of the table. We want to maintain our stronghold on top of the table. We know that these two games are very key to ensuring that we remain on top and we won’t be shaken by the quality of our opponents.”