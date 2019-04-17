<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Enugu Rangers have got injury update boost ahead of today’s rescheduled league tie against Lobi Stars slated for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Before yesterday the trio of Ifeanyi George, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke and Chiamaka Madu were major doubts for the tie with the Pride of Benue but due to the special efforts of the Flying Antelopes team doctor, the three players have been passed fit and available for selection for today’s cracker.

One of the affected players, Madu told SportingLife that he and the other two players have been certified fit to play against Lobi Stars and that they are looking forward to a good match and an opportunity to beat the league reigning champions for the first time since 2017.

“I can boldly tell you that we are no longer major doubts because we have been certified fit to play and I can assure you that we are raring to go against Lobi Stars,” Madu said.

“It was true that we received knocks in our recent matches but we have recovered in time and are available for selections for tomorrow (today’s) game. Lobi Stars beat us in Enugu and in Makurdi last seasonbut we are better prepared for them this season. We just want to pick the three points to extend our lead at the top of the table.”

Newsmen, however, was told that long term absentee, Bobby Clement, will not have any part to play against Lobi Stars as his ankle complaint is still expected to rule him out until the concluding fixtures of the season.