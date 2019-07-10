<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enugu Rangers have announced Benedict Ugwu as their new caretaker head coach following the exit of former manager Gbenga Ogunbote from the club.

According to the statement issued by the Flying Antelopes, coach Ugwu will be in charge of the team until a permanent manager is hired to replace coach Ogunbote whose contract has expired at the Enugu-based club.

After winning the Federation Cup in his first season, coach Ogunbote led Rangers to a third-place finish in the NPFL and secured a berth to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“Management of Coal city ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C ably led by Prince Davidson Owumi, has engaged the services of former international and club defense Trojan, Benedict Ugwu as care-taker head coach pending when a substantive technical adviser is hired.” a part of the statement issued by Rangers read.

Ugwu came to the limelight with the famous Benue Cement Company F.C of Gboko in 1990s

He spent a dedicated ten years service to the ‘Flying Antelopes’ in his playing days and was a member of the team that won the National Challenge Cup for the Enugu side in 1983 and 1984.

Ugwu also featured for other Nigerian clubs; including El-Kanemi Warriors and 3SC where he also excelled before venturing overseas.