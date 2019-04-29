<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday hammered Star Plus FC of Ngwo 4-1 to reclaim the Enugu State FA Cup.

Rangers who lost the trophy to Crime Busters FC in 2018 started the match in purposeful ways and were up 2-0 by the interval.

Issif Traore and Bright Silas scored for Rangers in the 13th and 37th minutes.

Rangers continued their winning streak after the interval as Ousmane Zeidine made it 3-0 by the 53rd minute of play.

Pascal Seka made it 4-0 in the 69th minute, before Ekezie Chinweike reduced the tally in the 73rd minute.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ coach Olugbenga Ogunbote expressed joy over the victory, noting that his team played well and deserved the victory.

“It is a good victory after the shock of last year and it is the beginning of the defence of the NFF/Aiteo Cup we won last year.

“We are going to re-strategise for the national competition, as we know it is going to be tough,” Ogunbote said.

Also, Star Plus FC’s coach Anistar Izuikem told newsmen that his boys played according to instructions and only met a tough opponent in Rangers.

“As far as I am concerned, we played our final against Giant-killers in the semi-final because our aim is to qualify for the national competition and which we did.

“We are going to prepare well and correct the lapses we discovered against Rangers so that we can do well at the national competition,” Izuikem said.