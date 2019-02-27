



Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu is hoping that his form at club level earns him a call-up to the Ghanaian national team.

The 30-year-old shot stopper has been on Rangers’ books since January 2016 and has established himself as a key figure for the Flying Antelopes.

In his first season in Nigeria – after leaving Ghana Premier League outfit AshantiGold – he displaced fellow goalkeepers Emmanuel Daniel and Itodo Akor, and helped the club win the league title.

His second season was hampered by injury, while in 2018 he came back into the reckoning for Rangers after a heroic performance in the Nigeria Federation Cup final.

This season he has gone from strength to strength, putting up fine displays in the domestic league as well as in the CAF Confederation Cup, where Rangers are currently in the Group B mix alongside CS Sfaxien, Etoile du Sahel (both Tunisia) and Salitas (Burkina Faso).

Bonsu believes he is ready for a Ghana senior team call-up: “I’m ever ready to be called into the Black Stars because my performance is better. I’m in good shape now,” he told Ghana radio station Space FM.

The ‘keeper is set to be in continental action again this weekend when Rangers host Etoile at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu for a Matchday 4 Confederation Cup clash.