



Nigeria representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup, Enugu Rangers, suffered their first defeat in the competition as they lost 2-1 to Tunisian side Etoile Du Sahel in Tunis on Sunday.

The Nigerian side had remained unbeaten on the continent after seven games including an impressive 1-1 away draw to Etoile’s rivals CS Sfaxien in their previous match.

Petit forward Bright Silas scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put the Flying Antelopes in front after 15 minute of play before Iheb Msakni restored parity for the home side in the 35th minute.

Rangers finally bowed to the pressure from the home side as Saddam Ben Aziza scored for Etoile four minutes after an hour mark to dent Enugu Rangers unbeaten record in this seasons competition.

The Gbenga Ogunbote side are third on the log with four point from three games, they sit behind Etoile who stays in second with same number of points and games but enjoy better goal difference.

SC is on top with five points from three matches and Salitas of Burkina Faso are fourth with just two points also from the same number of matches.

Rangers will welcome Etoile du Sahel to Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on the 3rd of March 2018.