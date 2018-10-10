



Five-time winners Enugu Rangers will face Kano Pillars in the final of the Aiteo Federation Cup following a hard fought 4-2 win against Nasarawa United in their semi-final fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes rallied back from two goals down to win the keenly contested encounter.

Nasarawa United raced into a two goal lead with Abdulbasit Shittu and Nojeem Olukokun finding the back of the net in the 3rd and 29th minutes respectively.

Rangers pulled a goal back before the break and scored three goals in the second half to win the game.

In the second semi-final decided at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, Kano Pillars defeated Katsina United 4-1 on penalties after surrendering a two- goal lead in the game.

Junior Lokosa gave Pillars the lead in the 13th minute, while Nzube Anaezemba added the second goal two minutes after the hour mark.

Timothy Danladi reduced the deficit for Katsina United when he converted from the spot in the 69th minute, while Chinedu Ajana equalised for the Changi Boys 10 minutes later.

Pillars prevailed in the penalty shoot-out scoring four with Katsina United hitting the back of the net only once.

Rangers and Kano Pillars will clash in the final on Wednesday, October 24 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.