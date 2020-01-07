<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In a bid to stop the not too impressive run in the ongoing season, the management of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C have sent some of its players to the ‘B’ team of the club while also sourcing for quality attackers to beef up the squad.

After an emergency meeting, Monday at the club’ player’s camp in Enugu, the technical crew and management announced the decision stressing that it was part of the ‘Performance Based’ agreement signed by both parties.

Also, all attackers in the team have been placed on forty percent less of their monthly salary until they improve on their scoring ability.

Speaking, the G.M of the side, Prince Davidson Owumi, stated that the situation in the team currently led to the measure so as to bring out the best from the players stressing, “I must say that this measure of sending some of you to the ‘B’ team is for you to catch up with the form we saw in you and engaged you in the first place. We need to start winning games and move out from where we currently occupy to where we rightly belong.”

In the meantime, the club has started the hunt for quality strikers to beef up the squad to effectively challenge for honors in the remaining part of the season.

Recall that the seven-time Nigeria league champions started the season on a slow pace that has seen it win one league game, drawn three and lost five of the nine matches played in the NPFL 2019/2020 season to be placed on the rear of the twenty teams log.

A highly charged Rangers will mid-week trade tackles with neighbors, F.C Ifeanyiubah in a match day 13, NPFL 2019/2020 fixture inside the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu, with victory the sole target for the coach Salisu Yusuf wards after painfully losing 2-1 to Heartland F.C of Owerri in Okigwe at the weekend.