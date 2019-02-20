



Former Rangers International FC coach Chukwuma Agbo has passed on.

The former Delta Force coach gave up the ghost this morning after taken ill two days ago.

“He was ill just for two days and the wife called this morning to say he is gone. This is a tragedy to the young family and to Nigeria football family, said Clarkson Ogu”

His shocking death is coming a week after that of one-time general secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Taiwo Ogunjobi, and sports journalist, Fasikun Olajide, last month.

Before resigning his post at Delta Force last month, Agbo led the club to the Nigeria National League, NNL Super 8 where they ended fourth in Group B.