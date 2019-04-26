<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers captain Okey Odita has picked the positives from his side’s outing against Bendel Insurance on Thursday in a rescheduled Matchday Eight Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) tie at the Sports Complex of the University of Benin.

After their 13-match unbeaten run, the Flying Antelopes finally lost.

The skipper commended their resolute display regardless of their numerical disadvantage for the larger part of the difficult away game.

“We thank God for a good game that ended without any injuries but sadly we lost the match and our unbeaten run in the league,” Odita told Enugu Rangers club media.

Regardless of the defeat suffered by Odita and his teammates in Benin, they are still leading Group A of the NPFL with 31 points from 15 games, while Insurance are now sixth on the log with 21 points from 16 games.

The Flying Antelopes still have one more outstanding game; a Matchday Nine fixture to play against Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port-Harcourt before they go head-on against Enyimba in the Oriental Derby.