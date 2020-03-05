<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enugu Rangers team manager Amobi Ezeaku has revealed that the management of Flying Antelopes have accepted the League Management Company (LMC) sanction over conducts that undermined the security of Match Referees.

However, Ezeaku in a chat stated his reservations with the conduct of the referee in the 0-0 game against Akwa United which they officially reported in a letter to the LMC.

“We will submit to the jurisdiction of the LMC but we note that we also wrote to the LMC about the referee’s conduct on the day of that match and no mention was made of our formal complaint.

However, we must look at these things holistically, the league must grow and it’s incumbent on all of us to make the league grow and we must look at all the parties and the actions of everyone.”

Ezeaku added that they will continue to make efforts to secure everyone coming into the cathedral and will continue to improve on security matters, also held a meeting with the Rangers Supporters club and will hold seminars on safety and security so it the sad event will never happen again.





“We submit to what the LMC have done because we do not in anyway accept fan violence, it’s unacceptable in Enugu, but people should know how to control their emotions, we talk to the supporters club before every game but having over 2,000 fans in the stadium and sometimes containing these people could be overwhelming but We’ve spoken with the supporters club and told them it’s unacceptable that’s why are not appealing because this is not what we want in out league that’s the position of Rangers.”

Rangers International was sanctioned on two counts of breach of Rule 8.21 during and after their match with Akwa United in Enugu. Supporters of Rangers were found to have gained authorized access to the dressing room and also for physical assault, beating up and preventing match officials after the match.

Rangers were fined N1,500,000 for failure to provide adequate security pursuant to Rule 8.21 and N1,000,000 as compensation for the assault on the match officials pursuant to Rule C12 and to be paid within ten working days.