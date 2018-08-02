A top official said that Enugu Rangers will get 30% of the transfer fee for Christian Pyagbara to Tunisian club Avenir Sportif de Gabes.

The former Flying Eagles striker has signed a two-year contract with the Tunisian club after several attempts to move abroad.

Pyagbara moved to Rangers recently as a free agent from Akwa United with an agreement to surrender 30% of his subsequent transfer fee to Rangers.

“He has his clearance but he also agreed to give Rangers 30% of his transfer Fee should he move overseas,” a top team official said.

It was also gathered that more players are set to quit ‘The Flying Antelopes’.

Christian Madu is the latest star set to depart after Ugonna Uzochukwu has headed to Portugal and Uche Nwafor is now in Angola.