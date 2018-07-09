The Enugu State Government has approved N18 million for the building of a physiotherapy and fitness centre for Rangers International FC, Enugu.

Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development in the state, Joseph Udedi, said, on Monday, in Enugu, that the centre would be sited at the Rangers’ Camp in Emene, Enugu.

According to him, the sports equipment company from overseas has started installing the machines at the centre.

“Before the end of next week, the installation will be completed and the company will train local technicians that will take care of the equipment after the installation,’’ he said.

Udedi lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the project because an injury could sideline a footballer and his trainer for life if adequate medicare was not available.

“The equipment includes ankle training machine, elbow training machine, sweat treading machine, bicycle timer equipment and body rollers.

“There is also physiotherapy first aid box, other physiotherapy medical consumables and various massaging machines,’’ he said.