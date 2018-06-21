Enugu State Government has opened viewing centres for the ongoing FIFA World Cup, “Russia 2018” in strategic locations in Enugu and Nsukka metropolises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the viewing centres are located in large open spaces in the two cities and some educational institutions in the state.

The Commissioner for Sports, Mr Joseph Udedi, told NAN in Enugu on Thursday that the viewing centres were opened to encourage residents to actively support the Super Eagles in the Coupe de Mundial.

Udedi said that the initiative would enable residents, especially soccer fans to participate and follow the World Cup matches.

He explained that many local government chairmen in the urban towns of Enugu and Nsukka had also set-up similar viewing centres in densely populated areas.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is sports-loving and has deemed it fit to avail the citizenry of the opportunity to watch the World Cup and also support the Super Eagles.

“Ugwuanyi, who played football in his younger age, wants to stimulate the passion of the residents in sports, especially football by providing the opportunity to them.’’

According to him, the viewing centres can be freely accessed freely and they are located in open and decent environment with adequate security.

Although the commissioner could not confirm the number of existing viewing centres, he said that more centres would be opened before Super Eagles second match.

NAN reports that Super Eagles would be locking horns with Iceland Friday, June 22, at 4 p.m. local time.

Super Eagles are at the bottom of Group D, after losing 2-0 to Vatreni of Croatia.