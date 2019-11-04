<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Soccer fans in Enugu have applauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for throwing the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium gate open for fans during Rangers International FC match against ASC Kara of Togo on Sunday.

A cross-section of the fans, operating under the auspices of Coal Camp Fans Club, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

They said that the free toll was largely responsible for the massive support from the Rangers’ fans, which helped to boost the players’ confidence and morale.

Rangers defeated ASC Kara of Togo by 1-0 to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The acting Chairman of the club, Emmanuel Umeadi, said that Ugwuanyi showed that he loves sports by exhibiting such generosity.

“Ugwuanyi did well by removing the toll in order to allow fans free entry into the stadium to support Rangers.

“Fans turnout was massive and it helped Rangers’ confidence and boosted their morale to withstand the visitors’ onslaught.

“The governor is a wonderful man and our prayer is that he should continue the good work,” Umeadi said.

He also commended Rangers’ coach for the victory, pointing out that “any tactics used to gain result is wonderful tactics.”

Another fan, Onyekwelu Okafor, expressed delight with the governor’s decision to remove the gate fee for fans to watch the Rangers’ match.

“Rangers is a big club and they did well in the 1st leg of the competition away from home and finished the job here at home.

“The match tactics of the coach was fine and we believe with our prayers and support the team will qualify from the group stage.

“Let the governor do more because with his full support Rangers can go far in the competition and premier league,” Onyekwelu said.

Also, Chinedu Nnadi, another fan, expressed joy at the victory and commended the coach for the tactics he adopted to win the match.

”Our club will like the governor to issue a standing directive for us to watch Rangers home matches toll free.

NAN recalls that the first leg of the competition ended 2-1 in favour of ASC of Togo in Lome.

Rangers qualified for the group stage of the competition by virtue of an away goal, following a 2-2 goals aggregate.

Rangers’ lone goal of the second leg was scored by Chinonso Eziekwe.