The entire Hannover 96 team is now in quarantine and the club have asked the DFL to suspend their next two fixtures.

Hannover defender Timo Hübers became the first professional player in Germany to test positively for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Things have now escalated, though, with Jannes Horn also testing positive.





With two of their players carrying Covid-19, the club have now sent the remained of the squad home for self-quarantine. No other player has tested positively.

They have also requested that upcoming games against Dynamo Dresden and VfL Osnabrück be suspended.

Elsewhere in the 2. Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart have confirmed that an employee who works at the stadium has also tested positive for Covid-19.