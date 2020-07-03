



Nigeria born former England international Eniola Aluko, will address Members of Parliament next week Tuesday on the lack of black, Asian and minority ethnic representation in sports leadership roles.

The former Chelsea and juventus ladies ace who is currently Aston Villa Women Sporting Director has been called to an evidence session of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee scheduled for Tuesday July 7.

The lack of BAME representation at the upper echelons of UK sport has been highlighted by the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also billed to address MPs will be Paul Cleal, non-executive director and adviser to several sporting bodies, including the Premier League where he sits on the Equality Standard Panel.





Paul Elliott, the chair of the FA’s inclusion advisory board, has established a voluntary Equality In Football Leadership code to improve diversity among football clubs and governing bodies at all levels.

Aluko who has always been outspoken against all forms of gender discrimination featured prominently in allegations of racism that saw former England Women coach Mark Simpson sent packing.

Eniola who is elder sister of Super Eagles ace Sonny Aluko who plays for Reading, last laced boots for Juventus ladies before taking the Women Sporting Director at Villa.

She made 27 appearances for Juventus scoring 15 goals. Other clubs she played for in the course of her footballing career include Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic.

She scored goals for England in 102 appearances between 2004 and 2016.