The sale of Wembley stadium represents an “opportunity” rather than a “betrayal”, says Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has offered £600m for the stadium, but the FA faces criticism over a potential sale.

In a speech to the FA Council, Glenn said there was no need for “drama” or “meltdowns” over the issue.

“This is an opportunity to unleash an unprecedented amount of investment into community football,” he said.

Glenn added: “Receiving an offer to sell Wembley Stadium is not a ‘betrayal’. It is not selling the ‘soul of the game’. Nor is it a desperate action by a desperate organisation.”

Glenn said Khan’s offer was the only one the FA had so far received and reiterated the governing body’s stance that the funds could accelerate its plan to improve facilities in grassroots football and grow the women’s game.

He insisted the impact could be “transformational” and that around £500m could be ploughed into the grassroots game in the first three years after the sale.

Khan – who also owns NFL franchise the Jacksonville Jaguars – has said anyone who “loves English football” should “want” the deal.

His £600m offer would not include acquiring the FA’s Club Wembley hospitality business, valued at £300m and Glenn also stressed Khan would inherit all the restrictions the FA has worked within, including usage, any potential name change and resale options.