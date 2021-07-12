English FA to investigate Wembley chaos after ‘unprecedented public disorder’

The Football Association has promised a full review and investigation into the carnage at Wembley Stadium ahead of yesterday’s Euro 2020 final, but insist security and stewarding numbers “exceeded the requirements for the match”.

In a statement, the FA also apologised to ticket-holding fans who had had their matochday experience affected by why it called an “unprecedented level of public disorder”.

Thousands of England fans gathered near the ground throughout the day ahead of the clash with Italy but the atmosphere turned sour closer to kick-off as many without tickets attempted to storm their way into the stadium.

Organisers were criticised as videos on social media showed stewards helpless to stop a number of fans breaching security cordons and barging their way into the stadium concourse, with a Wembley spokesperson confirming that a “small group” of people had successfully entered the ground without a ticket.

“We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the Euro 2020 final,” the FA statement read.

“This will be done in collaboration with the police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders.

“Security and stewarding numbers for the Euro 2020 final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium.

“However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place.

“No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify and take action against these people where possible.”