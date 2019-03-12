



Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino’s “aggressive” actions were the reason he was given a two-match touchline ban for confronting referee Mike Dean, the Football Association says.

He accepted an FA charge of improper conduct for his actions after his side’s defeat at Burnley last month.

Pochettino later said he was “in shock” at the “unfair” ban.

But the FA said although he did not use abusive or insulting language the actions merited a “sporting sanction”.