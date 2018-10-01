.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

High-profile football agent David Manasseh has been suspended from all football-related activity by the FA for three months.

The managing director and co-founder of the Stellar Group, which looks after Gareth Bale, Luke Shaw and Jordan Pickford, is suspended until December 31 and has been fined £50,000 for signing a player at a Premier League club while he was a minor.

Manasseh denied the misconduct charge, but it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

FA Regulation B8 of The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries states that a contract between an agent and a young player can only be entered after the first day in January of the year of that player’s 16th birthday.