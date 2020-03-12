<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All Premier League fixtures will be played behind closed doors, the UK Times reports.

It is believed this would also apply to English Football League matches.

On Thursday morning, a meeting of the Government’s Cobra committee, is expected to move the response to the coronavirus pandemic, from ‘contained’ to the ‘delay’ phase.

The current football season is not in danger of being postponed under this plan.





Instead, fans will be shut out, as has happened in the Spanish La Liga and French Ligue 1.

Season-ticket holders and holders of tickets for individual games will be able to stream coverage of matches.

Broadcasters will also be able to show more than one game during the current television slots on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

However, games will not be shown in pubs, in order to discourage the gathering of crowds in public places