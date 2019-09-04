<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Football being the most loved game on the planet, continues to amuse sports fanatics every day. While there are several international and local tournaments taking place throughout the year, Premier League remains the most eagerly awaited annual competition. Popular in its home country of England, fans across the world also follow the English clubs as they go about winning and losing matches.

Premier League’s success is associated with the amounts of money involved in the games. From the clubs to the players, money is constantly changing hands even during the offseason. Not only limited to the clubs, fans and punters can also join the money-making party by betting on the games. Bookmakers and professional sports analysts release their football predictions early on to give a glimpse of the top teams in the league. Their evaluations are based on past performances as well as transfers and additions that take place before the start of the season.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=QILWgO56skc

Most bettors are aware that there are several ways to go about earning from football matches. You can bet on the winner of the Premier League or a particular game, but also set wagers on top goal scorers, teams likely to relegate, and the clubs that will end up as the top three. Betting early has many advantages, one of which is favourable odds. Keeping this in mind, here are some early predictions for Premier League 2019-20.

Overall Winner

At the start of the Premier League, if you want to make a bet on the overall winner, there really is only one option. No other team has shown the kind of determination like Manchester City, who continue to be as strong as ever. This year, they will be aiming at three straight back-to-back wins which make them a formidable competitor for any team that crosses their path. A favourite with the bookies, they are presently marked at 8/15 odds.

Top Goalscorer

Although Mo Salah is the obvious choice and has been for the last couple of years, there is always a possibility that there will be more than one Golden Boot winner again this time around. There are the usual suspects who have time and again proven that irrespective of how their team performs, they are class sportsmen on their own. Mo Salah, Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick, and Sergio Aguero are the top four contenders for the boot this season with odds ranging from 4/1 to 8/1.

Relegation

A lot of times, fans are focused on who is going to be the winner. But for an astute punter, everything associated with the game matters. Teams that fail to impress end up at the bottom of the point’s table. As a result, they cannot play in the Premier League next year. Bookmakers are quick to release odds for teams that are most likely to come last. This year, the finger points to Norwich, Brighton and Sheffield United. As weird as it may sound, sometimes there’s money to be made out of the misery of a losing team, and there’s nothing wrong with that.