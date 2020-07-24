



The Premier League have confirmed that the 2020/21 season will start on September 12 and will run until May 23.

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 #PL season on 12 September The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May The Premier League will continue to consult with @FA and @EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions pic.twitter.com/AE21rTqiwK

Next season will start five weeks later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic extending this campaign, and will finish in time for next summer’s postponed European Championships.

It means that the new campaign will start just 17 days after this season’s Champions League final, making it a necessarily packed schedule for any teams that make it far in Europe.