The Premier League, EFL and FA have reportedly drawn up contingency plans in the event of a mass shut-down of sporting events amid concerns over the spreading of the coronavirus.

The Premier League have confirmed that the 2020/21 season will start on September 12 and will run until May 23.

Next season will start five weeks later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic extending this campaign, and will finish in time for next summer’s postponed European Championships.

It means that the new campaign will start just 17 days after this season’s Champions League final, making it a necessarily packed schedule for any teams that make it far in Europe.

