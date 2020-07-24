



The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2021.

The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders’ meeting of this season on Friday, with the final round of games taking place on Sunday.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.





“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

This season’s campaign will come to an this weekend after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool were crowned champions for the first time since 1990 which was their 19th title.