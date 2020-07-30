



The winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will collect the trophy on the Wembley pitch without a presentation party, to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The winning team traditionally lifts the trophy in the stadium’s Royal Box.





The match is being played without fans because of concerns over Covid-19.

This year’s final will kick off at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

The final is dedicated to raising mental health awareness, with several themed events before kick-off.