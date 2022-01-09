Football

English FA Cup fourth round draw in full

January 9, 2022
Agency
The draw for the fourth round of the English FA Cup was made in London on Sunday evening.

Here it is in full …

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Chelsea v Plymouth

Everton v Brentford

Southampton v Coventry

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham

Cambridge v Luton

Peterborough v QPR

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Liverpool v Cardiff

Stoke v Wigan

Tottenham v Brighton

Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolves v Norwich

All ties will be played between February 4-7.

As with the third round, there will be no replays and all ties must be decided on the day via extra-time and penalties if necessary.

