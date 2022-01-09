English FA Cup fourth round draw in full

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup was made in London on Sunday evening.
Here it is in full …
Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
Chelsea v Plymouth
Everton v Brentford
Southampton v Coventry
Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham
Cambridge v Luton
Peterborough v QPR
Huddersfield v Barnsley
Liverpool v Cardiff
Stoke v Wigan
Tottenham v Brighton
Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester
Manchester City v Fulham
Wolves v Norwich
All ties will be played between February 4-7.
As with the third round, there will be no replays and all ties must be decided on the day via extra-time and penalties if necessary.