English FA Cup fourth round draw in full

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup was made in London on Sunday evening.

Here it is in full …

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Chelsea v Plymouth

Everton v Brentford

Southampton v Coventry

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham

Cambridge v Luton

Peterborough v QPR

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Liverpool v Cardiff

Stoke v Wigan

Tottenham v Brighton

Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolves v Norwich

All ties will be played between February 4-7.

As with the third round, there will be no replays and all ties must be decided on the day via extra-time and penalties if necessary.