West Ham have been charged by the Football Association over the ugly scenes that saw fans invade the London Stadium pitch and hurl missiles at the club owners during the Premier League clash with Burnley on March 10.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold were forced to flee their seats in the directors’ box as fans chanted “sack the board” and “you killed our club”.

The fans’ frustrations had come to the boil with their team embroiled in a relegation battle and losing 3-0 to Burnley with Hammers captain Mark Noble having to wrestle one to the ground.

“West Ham United FC have been charged for failing to ensure that its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch during the Premier League match against Burnley FC on Saturday 10 March,” read the FA’s statement.

The scenes led to an emergency meeting with all London Stadium stakeholders, which included Gold and Sullivan.

West Ham have been given until Thursday, July 5 to respond to the FA charge.