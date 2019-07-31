<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed Nigeria U23 invitee Osaze Urhoghide on a year contract with an option of another.

The 19-year-old defender will link up with the Owls Under-23 squad after impressing during a trial spell at the club over the summer.

Urhoghide who was formerly with AFC Wimbledon, said: “I am very happy to have signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

“I’ve been working very hard off-season, very hard in the gym, trying to get a new contract with a new club. Unfortunately, I didn’t get an improved contract at AFC Wimbledon, now I’m at Sheffield Wednesday and I’m happy.”

On his expectations at his new club, he said, “The work doesn’t stop and I can’t be complacent. It’s a big club and has big expectations, trying to get back into the Premier League, so it’s not going be easy.

“I’ve trained with the first team, I’ve been with the 23s most of the time and their quality is very good in the club. They have International players as well, the club have big expectations as well, so I’ll just work to give my best.”

The new Sheffield Wednesday signing also spoke on his experience in the Nigeria U23 camp.

“When I went to the Nigerian camp, it was a nice experience,” he recounted.

“Coach Imama Amapakabo has a lot of experience in coaching obviously with the Super Eagles and the Nigerian Professional Football League.

“The training was very intense when I went there but unfortunately, I didn’t get to play in the games, I went home early because I fell ill.

“Hopefully, next time I can show coach Imama I deserve a place in the starting eleven.

“I will continue to work hard to get back into the national team. Hopefully, I can get my first cap.

“I will be looking forward to that and the work never stops.”

Urhoghide has now joined up with the Under-23s, who are currently on a mini-training camp at Queen Ethelburga’s College, north of York, where they are set to face Olympiakos Under-19s on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly.