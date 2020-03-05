<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





English Championship side Wigan Athletics has congratulated defender Leon Balogun for over his invitation back into the Super Eagles.

The experience defender was listed by Coach Gernot among the 24 players expected to do battle in 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone later this month.

It’s the first time the former defender will be called up for national assignment since 2019, no thanks to lack of games time with premier league side Brighton and Hove Albion.





Since securing a loan move to Wigan Athletics back in January, Balogun has seen his form improved and was named in the latest Championship team of week.

However Wigan took to their twitter handle to celebrate his return on Wednesday.

“🇳🇬 @LeonBalogun set for @NGSuperEagles duty later this month!#wafc 🔵⚪️💚” Wigan said in a tweet.

Since making his debut for Wigan, Balogun has helped the Club to keep three clean sheets and also remain unbeaten in their last five matches.