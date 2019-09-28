<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Another player with Nigerian roots has thrown his name into the hat for Super Eagles selection after CSKA Sofia winger Viv Solomon-Otabor confirmed he wanted to represent the West African nation.

Solomon-Otabor, 23, had been targeted by the England Under-23 side in the recent past, but turned down the opportunity to play and now says he is hoping for a Nigeria senior team call-up.

Solomon-Otabor is the nephew of former Nigeria international Thompson Oliha, but was born in London and is a right-winger who can also play as a central striker.

“I didn’t take decision alone. I have discussed with my parents if the Nigeria Football Federation contacts me to play. But for now, I am ready. My parents want me to represent Nigeria and that is what I will do,” Solomon-Otabor said.

“I want to be a patriotic and a committed footballer who will never turn his back on the nation when given the opportunity to play for the good people of Nigeria.

I believe I have what it takes to make the most out of the opportunity when afforded one.

“I am ever ready to represent my beloved country should I be invited by the technical handlers.

“I know the competition for places in the squad wouldn’t be easy but I am a fighter who’s always prepared for a battle and I believe I can thrive under the charges of coach Gernot Rohr because he’s a tactical genius who can easily bring the best out of any player.”

Solomon-Otabor has made nine appearances for CSKA this season, including in the UEFA Europa League, but has yet to find the back of the net.