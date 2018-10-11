



The FA has apologised after it was accused of sexism over a tweet posted from the official England Women’s team Twitter account.

On Tuesday, the ‘@Lionesses’ account tweeted a picture of the England Women’s team before their match against Australia, with the caption: “Scrub up well, don’t they?”

Several users posted comments saying the caption was sexist.

The FA deleted the tweet on Wednesday and has now released an official apology.

A spokesperson said: “We have removed the tweet and apologise for any offence caused.”

The match finished 1-1, with Phil Neville’s side being pegged back by a late Clare Polkinghorne header.