The FA has apologised after it was accused of sexism over a tweet posted from the official England Women’s team Twitter account.
On Tuesday, the ‘@Lionesses’ account tweeted a picture of the England Women’s team before their match against Australia, with the caption: “Scrub up well, don’t they?”
Several users posted comments saying the caption was sexist.
The FA deleted the tweet on Wednesday and has now released an official apology.
A spokesperson said: “We have removed the tweet and apologise for any offence caused.”
The match finished 1-1, with Phil Neville’s side being pegged back by a late Clare Polkinghorne header.
