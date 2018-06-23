Nigeria legend Segun Odegbami has described how excited England forward Marcus Radford was to meet him in Russia.

Odegbami, who was one of the stars of the Green Eagles team to win Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in 1980, is in Russia for the World Cup.

Manchester United star Rashford, 20, is in Russia with the England squad for the World Cup.

“Guess who I ran into this afternoon as I went on excursion downtown St. Petersburg with Kojo (Williams), (Emeka) Inyama and Chisom (Mbonu), to explore the city’s beauty and very rich history,” Odegbami, who writes the popular syndicated column ‘Mathematical 7’, posted on WhatsApp.

“It was Chisom of SuperSport that spotted him chatting with a few friends by a restaurant we were going to have lunch.

“Between Kojo and Chisom they made him know that I am the great African/Nigerian football player called ‘Mathematical’, and his face lit up! He looked so young and so deceptively fragile but very fresh.

“The England players had a free day today and he was spending it discovering the beautiful Russian city that looks very much like Venice in Italy with its many canals, ferries and boats.

“The young, fine looking player, seen here in the picture above with me, is Rashford of Manchester United and England.”