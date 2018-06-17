England captain Harry Kane has said he is ready to “show the world what I’ve got” at the World Cup and silence social media jibes about his lack of trophies by winning “a big gold one.”

Gareth Southgate’s team start their Group G campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday with Kane among those tipped as a potential tournament top scorer.

The Tottenham striker goes into the World Cup having never won a major trophy at club level, however, and was asked by Russian journalist whether the golden samovar he was presented with at England’s training base was his “first trophy.”

Kane responded, though, by saying he could end social media jokes by leading England to success in Russia.

“Hopefully so,” he said. “Obviously I see a few of the jokes going round on social media. It is what it is, but I’ve got a lot of scoring trophies in my career. It’s all fun and games on social media.

“I’d like to be sitting here with a big gold one in a few weeks, though.

“Four years ago, I was watching it [the World Cup] on holiday. I played the last six or seven games of the Premier League season under Tim Sherwood at Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino came in that summer and got me fit, in better shape and more powerful.

“I kicked on from there. A lot of hard work and determination, players were ahead of me at the time. I had to work hard on the training pitch and take the opportunities when they came.

“But the last few years I’ve improved and now I’m here, and can’t wait to get out there and show the world what I’ve got.”

Kane’s challenge of winning the Golden Boot by topping the scoring charts in Russia already appears a tall order following Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain.

But Kane said he could catch the Real Madrid forward, adding: “For sure, he’s put me under a bit of pressure.

“He is a fantastic player who had a fantastic game, but it’s about concentrating on the team.

“Hopefully I will score a hat trick tomorrow and we’ll be level. But it’s not something I’ll be thinking about until later in the tournament.”