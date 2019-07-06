<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

England striker Toni Duggan has left Barcelona after two years with the Spanish giants.

Duggan moved from Manchester City Women in 2017 to try her luck overseas and helped Barcelona reach the final of last season’s Champions League.

She scored 29 goals in 72 appearances for Barcelona, winning two domestic cup medals, and has been a member of England’s squad at the Women’s World Cup in France, making three appearances.

Duggan’s destination is not yet known, with representatives for the player saying her next club would be “announced in due course”.

The 27-year-old has also played for Everton in the Women’s Super League.

Duggan said: “It was a dream come true to wear the famous colours of FC Barcelona. To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour – but I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge.

“Together with my team-mates and, of course, the wonderful supporters, I was able to win two trophies and enjoy many other memorable moments. A great many people have helped me over the last two years and I want to thank them all – you will always be in my heart.”