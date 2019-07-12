<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former England striker Peter Crouch has called an end to his 21-year career.

The 38-year-old netted 22 times in 42 appearances for England and enjoyed an impressive record at club level.

No player has ever scored as many headed Premier League goals as the forward, who bagged a total of 108 goals in England’s top flight.

The highlights of the striker’s club career came at Liverpool and Tottenham, where he featured in the Champions League.

He also won the FA Cup during his time with the Reds.

Crouch also played for QPR, Portsmouth (twice), Aston Villa, Norwich, Southampton, Stoke and Burnley.