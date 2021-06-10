Declan Rice hopes to be toasting Euros glory with his first ever pint of beer having overcome the knee injury that threatened to rule him out for England this summer.

Gareth Southgate faces a number of tough decisions ahead of Sunday’s Group D opener against Croatia, but the 22-year-old is among those assured of a starting role.

Rice has become a key part of the England side since switching allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, with whom he won the last of three senior caps in June 2018.

Later that month the West Ham midfielder was cheering on the Three Lions at a giant fanzone in Dubai as they kicked off their unforgettable run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Videos of fans throwing beer in the air at such venues went viral during the tournament, but Rice was never going to be among those launching pints.





“Do you know what, until this day I have never had a beer and I am 22! That is the truth,” he said, smiling. “Never had a pint. Don’t drink it.

“Not really (a drinker). But a pint? No. I know it is off topic but I have never had a beer. People get surprised. I just don’t like the smell of it so I have never gone near it.”

Asked if he will have a beer if England win the Euros, Rice said: “Yes. I will give it a try – but I will probably spit it out!

“Honestly, the World Cup was buzzing. I remember watching the Panama game, the Tunisia game, Sweden game. It was incredible.

“The singing before the game, the national anthem. Just being a part of it. I was a fan for that tournament so to be part of this tournament is unbelievable.”